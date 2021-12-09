UP: BJP MLA jailed for using a fake marksheet

Lucknow: A legislator of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing Gosaiganj seat in Ayodhya has been disqualified from the MLA post following his conviction in a 28-year-old case. Indra Pratap, popularly known as Khabbu Tiwari, was sentenced to five years imprisonment by a Special Court for using a forged mark sheet, in order to get admission in a college. The BJP leader was also slapped with a fine of Rs 8,000 on the case.

According to a statement issued today by Pradeep Kumar Dubey, the principal secretary of Vidhan Sabha, Gosaiganj’s seat will be considered vacated from October 18, 2021. The verdict was given by special Judge Puja Singh of MP/MLA court Ayodhya on October 18, after which Tiwari was taken into custody and sent to jail.

Also read: Goa assembly polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to flag off the Congress campaign

The verdict was delivered on a case that was filed against Tiwari in 1992 by Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi, the then Principal of Saket Degree College in Ayodhya at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, alleging that he used a fake mark sheet to get admission in the college.