2 Sabarimala pilgrims die in Kerala road accident

Two Sabarimala pilgrims, on their way to the Lord Ayyappa Swamy temple, were killed in a road accident on Thursday. The deceased persons were part of a 60-member pilgrim group to Sabarimala, Kerala. A speeding truck hit their van and mowed down a few pilgrims when they were taking a break approximately 60 kilometres away from Sabarimala temple. Adi Narayana and Sai Eswar died on the spot in the unfortunate incident.

The deceased were natives of Budhavaripeta and Deva Nagar, Kurnool district. The bodies of the deceased and nine others who sustained injuries were shifted to a nearby government hospital by Kerala police.