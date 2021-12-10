FDA authorizes Pfizer booster dose for those aged 16 and 17

New York: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA has authorized booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and 17. The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) given by FDA will allow 16 and 17-year-old people to receive the booster dose at least six months after receiving their second vaccine dose.

Earlier the vaccine manufacturers had released results of tests that claimed that three doses appeared effective against Omicron.

As per the data released by the US authorities, the overall infection tally in the country is at 49,458,520. The death toll stands at 790,766. Around 237,468,725 people have been fully vaccinated in the US and 49.9 million people have received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the US.