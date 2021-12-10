Final Salute , General!

The whole nation mourns the untimely departure of India’s Brave Heart, Major General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff. The details of the gruesome crash are now the story that makes us watch the news with tears in our eyes! Only now do we realise the weightage of the duties of the CDS which all had till now, taken for granted, as the duties of any soldier in the services. Now that the General has gone for ever, do we feel a bit unsteady about the border issues which went on almost unnoticed till now? Rightfully so.

Major General Rawat is seldom seen in any exposed photos ( other than strictly official ) without his beautiful, ever-smiling wife, who like a true army wife, left this world with her soldier! This itself an average Indian feels as the best way to lighten the otherwise stiff, strict army demeanour.

She brought the necessary lightness and charm to the situations the General normally officiated strictly, judiciously and most importantly, as every diplomat would do to ease tensions in any issue faced by the nation.

A democracy as varied and different as India needs a CDS who can act as a conduit between the Center and the 3 service organisations and to relieve tensions and also differences of opinion and very often stuffed egos which need diplomacy to be punctured which is what we call a diplomatic interference of the Govt. Gen. Rawat did just that and more!

In this way, he was the epitome and amalgamation of tactic, intelligence and very often simple pat-on-the-shoulder appreciation which took him a long way to be a dear, dear boss of his teammates! That’s his diplomacy! Simple yet effective…

What goes on behind the doors of the highest official cadres of the Army, Navy and the Airforce is never divulged as the top-secret matters are always so. No one needs to know this or will not know these .. but situations never escalated to the levels of a conflict and that’s the job of a CDS and the late Gen did all this with aplomb!

The defence mechanism of a country should never go beyond the ruling govt of any country. This is of paramount importance. The precedent instances when the forces decide to do away with or raise a revolt against the rulers is not uncommon as we have seen in many instances. The able, just hands of the CDS interfere diplomatically to make peace avoiding fights and civil disturbances is what is needed by any nation. This is what India lost in a tragic Chopper crash!

The nation will be forever grateful to the General for what he accomplished for our military forces. The brave warrior crashed to an eternal sleep as his final sacrifice towards his motherland. Now it is the duty of every Indian citizen to carry forward the torch of peace and valour as shown by the departed soldier!

He may never return but it is our responsibility to carry forward the flame he lighted. The flame of his valour will live on in our hearts forever. Silently he functioned and exited in the same silent way

Quoting Lord Tennyson – ‘ Home they brought their warrior Dead ‘ – Salutations, General! Adieu! Rest in Peace!