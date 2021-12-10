India Meteorological Department predict moderate rain for two days

Bangalore: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in Bengaluru for the next two days. The national weather agency also predicted widespread moderate rainfall in south-interior, coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka for next two days.

IMD also forecasted light rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala for next five days. The northwest and central India will witness a dry weather for next five days.

It also updated that the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi is in ‘poor category’ on Friday. The AQI of Delhi stands at 293.