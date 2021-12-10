Omicron: African country imposes new restrictions for passengers

Accra: Public health authorities in Ghana imposed new restrictions on international passengers. All passengers coming to the country must show proof of vaccination against Covid-19. They must also show a negative RT-PCR certificate and must take antigen test on arrival. The new rules will come into force from 12, December.

Only fully vaccinated Ghanaians will be allowed to travel outside the country. Unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents currently outside the country will be allowed to enter. They will be vaccinated at the airports on arrival.