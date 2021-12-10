Omicron; Centre asked states to closely monitor covid-19 clusters

NEW DELHI: In the light of the newly found Omicron variant, the Center asked the state governments to closely monitor the newly developing hotspots and clusters on Thursday, as well as breakthrough and re-infection cases.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a review meeting on Thursday that the rapid response teams should promptly investigate such events and the contacts of all positive cases must be quickly traced and tested. This comes a day after Rajesh Bhushan advised governments to set aside separate isolation facilities at designated Covid-19 facilities for Omicron-infected patients.

It must be guaranteed that no cross-infection occurs and healthcare professionals in these facilities should take proper procedures to prevent transmission, said Bhushan.