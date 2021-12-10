Two killed, four injured in bomb blasts

Kabul: Two people were killed and four others were injured in separate bomb blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a bomb explosion on a minibus in Dasht-e-Barchi district. A woman was injured in another explosion in the same region.

No terrorist outfit has claimed the responsibility for the attacks.

2 people were killed and 5 were injured in a bomb explosion on a minibus in the same area last month. Islamic State of Khorasan had claimed the responsibility of that attack. Dasht-e-Barchi district is populated by Shiite Hazara community. They are the main targets of Islamic State-Khorasan.