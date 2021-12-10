‘West Bengal has set an example of human rights violations’: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar launched severe criticism against the Mamata Banerjee led government in the state. He while addressing Human Rights Day events, he said that the state has set a precedent for human rights violations.

‘West Bengal has set an example of human rights violations… fear among the people is such that they cannot even discuss this openly’, Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.

He also said that under the rule of Mamata Banerjee, human rights are being violated in a worrying manner. It is not the rule of the law but the rule of the ruler in Bengal, he continued. Jagdeep Dhankhar has been a severe critic of the West Bengal government.