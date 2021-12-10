Woman friend doesn’t pick up phone call; 24-year-old man commits suicide in Mumbai

A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his woman friend did not pick up his call, in Mumbai’s Deonar area. The deceased has been identified as Manav Lalwani, whose body was found hanging on terrace by his parents on Tuesday morning.

Trombay Police station senior officer Siddheshwar Gove told the media that the victim and his woman friend attended a late-night party with friends. ‘Upon reaching home after the party was over, he tried contacting her on phone. However, she did not pick up the call. Upon repeated failure to contact her, he died by suicide by hanging himself’, the police officer informed.

Also read: 24 Idukki tribal youths expelled for eating beef; Special branch initiates investigation

The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem. CCTV footages are being checked for further investigation. A case has been registered and the statement of the girl has been recorded.