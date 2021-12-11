190 Houthi rebels killed in air strikes by Arab Coalition

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition force led by Saudi Arabia had carried out 26 air strikes in Marib city in Yemen in the last 24 hours. 190 Houthi rebels were killed in the attacks. The coalition claimed that the operations destroyed 20 military vehicles and drone control units .

Marib province, rich by crude oil is the only stronghold of government forces in Yemen. The Houthi rebels supported by Iran are launching regular attacks to seize the control of the region. The Arab Coalition forces are conducting a fierce air campaign since October 11 to prevent the rebels from reaching Marib city. The Coalition forces claimed that it had killed more than 27,000 rebels in air strikes.

Also Read: India successfully test fired anti-tank missile from helicopter: Video

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.