Complaint filed against Deepika Padukone and makers of ’83’ for alleged cheating

The film 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is in legal problems. A charge of suspected cheating has been launched against the makers of Kabir Khan’s sports drama.

According to reports, Future Resource FZE has filed a complaint with the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Mumbai, requesting action against the film’s producers under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The Hyderabad-based business Vibri Media and its directors along with Deepika Padukone, who also co-produces the movie, were among those listed by the complaint. The lawsuit, filed by counsel Rizwan Siddiquee, said that the defendant created ’83’ and plotted to deprive the plaintiff of its film rights.

Also Read: 20 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Johny Lever recreates funny scene with son

According to the complaint, Vibri Media’s directors allegedly provided manipulated and overstated business plans and profit and loss estimates for the period April 2012 to March 2020, inducing the complainant company to spend about 16 crore. Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Kabir Khan have also been identified as suspects.

The case has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.