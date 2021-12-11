Swiss science exhibition combats ‘unnatural’ homophobia!

In Switzerland, a science exhibition seems to be breaking stereotypes. It seems to be spreading the message that gender diversity and homosexuality aren’t immoral or unnatural, according to a media report. In the Swiss capital, Bern’s Bern Museum is hosting a special exhibition titled ‘Queer – Diversity is in our nature’ which encourages tolerance and openness.

The report stated on Friday that the exhibition shows the diversity of gender and sexual orientation among humans and other animals. The exhibition presents biological studies to confront contemporary debates on homosexuality in order to bridge the gap between nature and society. Also included is the fact that same-sex relationships have been observed in over 1,500 species.

A biologist at the University of Bern’s Institute of Ecology and Evolution and curator of the exhibition, Christian Kropf, said that same-sex relationships occur every day in nature. The relationships generate social cohesion as well. ‘Many people think that homosexuality and being queer are marginal and perverse phenomena. They say they are unnatural. But this is nonsense!’ Kropf said. Kropf pointed out that European rams and male bottlenose dolphins are the best examples of species that are capable of forming lasting same-sex relationships.