‘Silent strike’ against Myanmar’s junta ends in deserted streets

On Friday, all streets in Myanmar were empty during the ‘silent strike’ called by anti-coup demonstrators. ‘There are no restaurants, no shops, and no markets. Since this morning, there have been no street vendors, and neither have there been any early morning walkers’, said a resident of Mandalay’s second city.

There were several pictures posted on social media of deserted streets and roads. AFP reported that there were no street vendors visible on the streets of downtown Yangon. The Shwedagon pagoda was empty as well, a Buddhist site usually crowded with pilgrims and visitors. As Yangon neighborhoods resounded with the sound of mass clapping at 4 pm, the strike came to an end.

Traditionally, one of the busiest streets in #Yangon #Myanmar has fallen silent as part of #SilentStrike movement to protest against #militarycoup Such a scene happening across Yangon and around the country. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Dec10Coup

pic.twitter.com/swpmPKeQey — amyae (@amyae18) December 10, 2021

Throughout the month of February, there have been nationwide protests that have triggered turmoil in the country. So far, over 1,300 people have been killed for protesting against the army. This follows reports of several people being killed when a military truck drove into a crowd of protesters in Yangon a few days ago. According to a journalist and several eyewitnesses, the peaceful rally was violently dispersed.

The journalist told AFP on condition of anonymity that they increased their speed as soon as they got close to the protesters as if they were driving into them. Several people carrying banners in support of Aung San Suu Kyi were hit and dragged to the ground, he revealed. He added that the soldiers soon opened fire on the crowd.

Myanmar’s MRTV news reported that security forces had ‘taken action’ against the protesters, despite claims by the United Nations that the incident amounted to crimes against humanity. Furthermore, there was no mention of soldiers using a vehicle to disperse them.