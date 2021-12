Milan: At least one person died and 12 others including three children are still missing after a four-storey building collapsed in Ravanusa in Sicily, Italy on Sunday. The rescue team has recovered a body of a man and rescued two women.

According to the fire service department, the building collapsed following an explosion due to gas leak. Three houses were completely destroyed and one was damaged partially in the explosion.