Dubai becomes the first government to go paperless: Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced that Dubai has become the world’s first government to be 100 percent paperless, noting savings of 1.3 billion Dirham (USD 350 million) and 14 million man-hours. The Government of Dubai manages all internal and external transactions and procedures digitally, using a comprehensive digital government services platform.

‘The achievement of this landmark marks a milestone in Dubai’s ongoing journey to digitize life in all its aspects – a journey rooted in innovation, creativity, and a focus on the future,’ said Sheikh Hamdan on Saturday. ‘This accomplishment also reinforces Dubai’s status as a world-leading digital capital and a role model for government operations and services that enhance customer satisfaction,’ he added.

It has been expressed that the US, UK, Europe, and Canada are planning to digitize government operations on a wider scale, encompassing government procedures and citizen identification. However, skeptics have argued about its vulnerability to cyberattacks. The Dubai Crown Prince has stated the government intends to expand digital services in Dubai over the next five decades.

As Dubai’s digital journey enters a new phase, ‘future governments will be able to meet the expectations of the residents of a smart city. They will be able to provide them with new opportunities for prosperity, sustainable development, and happiness,’ he said. The Dubai Paperless Strategy was implemented in five phases, each of which involved a different set of government entities in Dubai. By the end of the fifth phase, all 45 government entities in Dubai were fully integrated with the strategy.

In addition to providing over 1,800 digital services and over 10,500 key transactions, these entities collaborate and integrate with one another. This allowed them to automate processes and reduce the amount of paper they use, resulting in a reduction of 336 million sheets of paper. The strategy also resulted in saves of more than 1.3 billion dirhams (USD 350 million) and more than 14-million hours of manpower throughout the Dubai Government.

With the complete adoption of digital technology across the Dubai Government, residents will be able to access 130 smart city services in 12 categories. There will be no need to use paper for transactions or documents, whether they’re being dispensed to customers or exchanged between employees across government agencies, according to the statement. Digitalisation will also help provide exceptional experiences for residents through the DubaiNow application, which allows access to more than 130 smart city services in 12 major categories, it added.