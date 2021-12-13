Miss Universe judge Urvashi Rautela holds Indian flag while celebrating Harnaaz’s win

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu was joined by Urvashi Rautela, who was in Israel as a member of the international pageant’s jury, to celebrate her historic victory. The two enjoyed an intimate moment in the video, which Urvashi uploaded on her own Instagram handle.

The 27-year-old shared the clip with the caption, ‘#MISSUNIVERSE WE DID IT INDIA VOHOOOO #PostWin’.

Click here to watch the Instagram video

In the video, Urvashi is seen hugging Harnaaz while carrying the Indian tricolour flag in one hand. The two exchanged a kiss on the cheek and spoke while posing for the camera.

Harnaaz looked stunning in a mermaid-inspired embroidered nude gown which she wore at the grand finals of Miss Universe 2021. While wearing the Miss Universe title and victory sash, the 21-year-old posed with a broad smile. She added exquisite jewels to the eye-catching ensemble.

Also Read: Rajinikanth Foundation to train 100 poor students for TNPSC exams

Urvashi wore a strapless bright red sequinned gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a risqué thigh-high split on the side for the occasion. Black shoes, a sleek top knot, and gorgeous make-up completed her ensemble.