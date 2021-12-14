Five dead as tempo falls into gorge- report

Srinagar: Five people including four women died and three others injured when the tempo they were travelling fell into a deep gorge. The accident took place near Chuchater area of Rajgarh in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Also Read: 50 burned alive in gas tanker explosion

The victims were returning home after attending last rites of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ghulam Hassan. Ghulam Hassan along with two other policemen were killed in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday evening.