Forex Market: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. Sustained foreign fund outflows and muted opening of the Indian share market has weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened weak at 75.94. During trading it then slipped further to 75.95 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 17 paise from the last close. On Monday, the local currency settled at 75.78 against the US dollar. Indian rupee is trading at 20.69 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, increased by 0.13% to 96.44. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian equity market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,743.44 crore.