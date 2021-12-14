Israeli firm stores solar energy for use at night by using air and water

Solar panels are abundant in Israel’s southern tip, which is a rocky desert where sunlight is the main source of electricity. As soon as the sun sets, however, the grid switches back to fossil fuels for power generation. It is impossible to store solar and wind power without extra cost – a major obstacle in the world’s efforts to phase out polluting fuels and avoid a climate catastrophe.

But residents of Kibbutz Yahel, a small community near the Red Sea where a sweet date variety called Medjool is grown, have begun using a new technology that can store solar energy cheaply and produce electricity well into the night. Solar panels generate excess energy during the day, which drives a system that uses water to condense air in underground tanks. At sunset, that air is released to power a turbine and to generate electricity. The cycle repeats itself in the morning.

Yahel’s business manager, Yossi Amiel, said other kibbutzim are waiting and watching to see if this works. He added that it certainly could become the green energy storage solution for the area. Julwind Energy, a company listed in Tel Aviv with a market capitalization of 1.2 billion shekels ($386 million), developed the system. While above-ground platforms require significant space and work with condensed air, the company says its product, a steel tank sealed with a polymer lining, can be located close to the power source at significantly lower costs.

In addition to pumped-hydro systems, lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars, and storing energy in chemical forms, like hydrogen, a variety of techniques are being explored for conserving energy. Israel’s acting Chief Scientist at the Energy Ministry, Gideon Friedman, said the ideal solution has been elusive. Batteries are toxic and their cycles are limited, while hydrogen is still in its infancy and too expensive. In comparison to batteries, Augwind’s ‘AirBattery’ is about 80% efficient in storing energy, but unlike batteries, it does not degrade over time.

CEO Or Yogev says Augwind’s price is comparable with lithium-ion batteries, roughly $250 per kilowatt-hour. This price will drop to below $200 next year as the company expands to more customers. So far, the company has raised $60 million from institutional investors, he said. Yogev predicts ‘AirBattery’ will be used to power thousands of megawatt-hours over the next few years.