Minister R Bindu recommended the appointment of Kannur VC;

A letter sent by Higher Education Minister R Bindu to the Governor regarding the re-appointment of Kannur VC has come out. In her letter, the minister stated that a re-appointment was necessary to continue Kannur University’s academic success and that she was recommending Gopinath Raveendran. As there was no search committee, Gopinath Raveendran’s name was put up, according to the minister.

The letter came out at a time when Minister Bindu had been mute on the subject. Meanwhile, the opposition has stated that the minister was the one who asked the governor to re-appoint the professor at Kannur University. The government and the governor have been at odds since governor Arif Mohammad Khan claimed that he was pressurized by the government to pick a vice-chancellor at Kannur University.