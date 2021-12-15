9 killed, 22 injured as bus falls off bridge

Amaravati: At least 9 people lost their lives and 22 others were critically injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) fell into a canal on Wednesday. The accident took place at Jilleruvagu in Jangareddygudem Mandal in West Godavari district.

As per local residents, the bus had hit the bridge railing and fallen as it tried to avoid hitting a lorry coming from the opposite direction. There had been a total of 47 passengers on the bus. Local residents and rescue teams rescued other passengers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for each passenger who died in the accident.