Cornell University reports over 900 Covid-19 instances in single week

According to the officials at Cornwell university, 903 instances of Covid-19 were detected among students between December 7 and 13, with a ‘very high percentage’ of them being Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated individuals.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the school’s Covid-19 dashboard was updated, accounting for the increase in case numbers reported.

In a statement, Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina said, ‘virtually every instance of the Omicron variety that has been detected so far was in fully vaccinated students, a portion of whom had previously recieved a booster dose.’

As a result, the university has chosen to close its Ithaca, campus in New York, which has around 25,600 students. In a message to the student body sent out Tuesday, President Martha Pollack announced that the university would transfer the semester’s final exams online, cancel all events and athletics and close the libraries.