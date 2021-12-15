Extremely anguished by Group Captain Varun Singh’s death: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep sadness over the loss of Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh, who was miraculously rescued alive from a chopper accident last week that killed 13 people instantaneously, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

‘Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti’, the Prime Minister tweeted.

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed their sympathies over Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind thanked the Group Captain for his service, saying he ‘displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage’.

‘Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief’, the Defence Minister tweeted.

Also Read: IAF Chopper crash: Sole survivor Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

Group Captain Singh died this morning at the Command Hospital (Air Force) in Bengaluru, where he was being treated for 90-95 per cent burns after the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri Hills. The death of the Group Captain was confirmed by the Indian Air Force on Twitter.