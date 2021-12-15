Forex Market: Indian rupee drops against UAE dirham, US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the UAE dirham and the US dollar in the forex market. The sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over the Omicron Covid-19 variant has kept the pressure on the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened on a weak note at 76.05. During trading it then slipped down to 76.10 against the dollar, lower by 22 paise. The Indian currency is trading at 20.73 against the UAE dirham. On Tuesday, the domestic currency declined 10 paise to close at an 18-month low of 75.88.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies fell 0.06% to 96.51.