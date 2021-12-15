Here are five best practices for working from home

The pandemic has altered our lives and jobs and we are still learning the ropes of working from home after years of being immersed in the typical office-based working environment.

While it reduces commuting time, working from home has resulted in an increase in burnouts, breakdowns, and stress. Some may have resumed their regular work schedules, but many others continue to work from home or are resuming their work schedules in stages.

You are not alone if you find working from home challenging. Here are a few daily actions to remove the ‘woe’ from ‘working from home’.

1. Set a routine and stick to it

When we worked from the office, we had a regular routine and a certain amount of hours to devote to our job, with the 9-5 schedule being the most prevalent. It is critical for employees to establish and adhere to boundaries in order to sustain mental and physical health.

When creating a work schedule, keep the following considerations in mind: When your boss requires your availability, seamless communication with your coworkers, your most productive time of the day.

2. Dress the part

It is important to look well in order to feel good. While we may be at our most relaxed in our pyjamas, the casual outfit fools the brain into relaxing rather than functioning. As a result, lay out your work clothes, shower, and dress as if you were going to the office before you start the day.

3. Keep your workstation clean

If you are fortunate enough to have your own workspace, it is your obligation to maintain it. You are both the owner and the janitor at your home office. As you finish your day, declutter your space and clean up the rubbish. This will help you begin the following day with a pleasant and clean tone.

4. Plan your breaks

It is critical to schedule breaks since they will not only allow you to take a rest but will also improve your workflow rate. Try the Pompadour approach, which involves working for 25 minutes and then resting for 5 minutes.

6. Stay connected

Working from home may be a lonely experience. Isolation is all too frequent and it may be causing us to be less productive as a result. To keep the gloomy periods at bay, organise virtual coffee meetings with your coworkers, organise engaging gaming sessions, and much more.