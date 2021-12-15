Omicron threatens Britain’s hospitals s it spreads at a fast pace

The omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus is spreading so quickly that it might overrun hospitals in the United Kingdom, underscoring the need to tighten coronavirus restrictions and speed up the administration of booster vaccine doses, the country’s health minister said in a statement.

Omicron is so contagious that even if it turns out to be less severe than previous varieties, it will likely lead to an increase in hospital admissions if left uncontrolled, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid commented.

His remarks came as the administration hurried to speed up the nationwide vaccination campaign, with the objective of giving every adult a booster dose by the end of December.

To slow the variant until additional vaccinations can be provided, lawmakers approved harsher restrictions on mask mandates in most indoor public venues and and Covid passes made mandatory at night clubs.