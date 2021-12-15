Raid conducted at properties of former AIADMK Minister and his relatives

Property belonging to former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Minister Thangamani and his relatives were raided by the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Former Minister Thangamani, his son Dharanirajan, and his wife Shanthi were charged with corruption under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

From 2016 to 2021, Thangamani served as the Minister of Electricity and the Department of Prohibition and Excise. According to the DVAC, Thangamani was allegedly involved in corrupt operations and had illegally enriched himself by acquiring properties and financial resources in his and his family members’ names.

The DVAC launched the raid based on a written declaration during election nominations in 2016 and 2021, which showed that Thangamani’s family had acquired assets worth nearly Rs 4.85 crore in excess.

Thangamani is the fifth AIADMK minister to be investigated by the DVAC.