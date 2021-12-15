Salman Khan to host next IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi

On March 18 and 19, 2022, the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards will be held in the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, to honour the best of Hindi cinema.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will host the awards ceremony. Apart from honouring and lauding cinematic excellence, the awards, which will be presented in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will also commemorate India’s 75th year of independence and the UAE’s year-long Golden Jubilee festivities, marking its 50th anniversary, and build cultural connections between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by bringing together global dignitaries, fans and film aficionados from all over the world.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Health Minister sustains minor injuries after car accident

Speaking about the same, Salman Khan shared, ‘I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favorites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’.