SRK makes first digital appearance since Aryan Khan’s bail; Fans extend warm welcome

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a low profile since his son, Aryan Khan’s arrest and bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, made his first digital appearance at an event for Hyundai India.

In pictures shared on social media, the actor was seen congratulating the new brand ambassadors for Hyundai via a video message. Shah Rukh was seen wearing a round-neck T-shirt along with a jacket and his hair was tied back. It isn’t clear if the video was a live conversation or if it was a pre-recorded message.

The popular star’s return to limelight was well recieved by fans and cinephiles. Recently, Tamil actor Rajinikanth also revealed he received birthday greetings from Shah Rukh. The actor has been missing in action on social media as well, with his last Twitter post dating back to September. On work front, Sharukh Khan has reportedly resumed his activities, with shooting going on for Yash Raj Film’s Pathan.

