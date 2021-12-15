‘Sunset on BJP has started from Goa, UP, Punjab’: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections. The TMC chief said that people of West Bengal defeated BJP and her sole aim after returning to power for the third consecutive term in the state is to bring industry and generate jobs.

‘People of West Bengal defeated BJP. What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. We will defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It will meet the same fate as it had faced in the last assembly polls. Goa is India, do not think Goa is very small. Sunrise happens from Goa. When Goa smiles, India smiles. BJP’s sunset will also begin from Goa, from UP, Punjab, throughout the country’, said Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee has earlier made it clear that her party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Goa and Manipur. The TMC leader is expanding her party’s network all over India.