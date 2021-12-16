2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place at the Redwani area after security forces launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at the security forces who then retaliated.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Amir Bashir Dar and Adil Yousuf Shan. They belong to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of LeT. Arms and ammunition including two pistols, two magazines and one grenade, were recovered from their possession.