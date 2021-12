Panaji: Rohan Khaunte, former minister in Goa has said that he will join BJP on Friday. Rohan Khaunte had resigned MLA post on Wednesday.

Rohan Khaunte said that he has decided to join the BJP to ensure the continuity of Porvorim’s development as well as to imbibe a culture of inclusiveness and togetherness. He won from Porvorim Assembly constituency. He will join BJP at Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji at 10 am on Friday.