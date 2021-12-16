Haiti gang releases Christian missionaries kept captive for two months

Haiti National Police spokesman Garry Desrosiers and two US government sources confirmed that a Haitian gang has released all 12 hostages two months after they were kidnapped in the capital.

The hostages were part of a group of 12 people and five children, including an 8-month-old, seized by the 400 Mawozo gang just east of Port-au-Prince. The 17 missionaries, with the exception of one, were all Americans. One person was from Canada, and the others were from the United States.

‘Today, there is a sense of contentment, not just for the hostages, Americans and Canadians, but for Haiti,’ said Gédéon Jean, head of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights in Port-au-Prince, which maintains track of kidnappings.