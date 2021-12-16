Recovery rate stands at 98.38% in India

New Delhi: Till now more than 135.25 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country. More than 60 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. This was revealed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry also updated that more than 141.80 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and union territories so far. In this, more than 16.42 Crore balance and unutilized Vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories to be administered.

Meanwhile, 7974 new Covid-19 cases along with 7948 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. At present there are 187,245 active cases in the country. The active cases account for 0.25% of total cases and is the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate is currently at 98.38%t, the highest since March,2020.