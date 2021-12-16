Saudi Arabia lifts age limit of 50 for Umrah; Admits pilgrims aged 12 and above

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced on December 15 that foreign pilgrims aged 12 and above will be allowed into the country to perform Umrah and Ziyarah. A day after dropping the maximum age limit for overseas Umrah pilgrims, the Kingdom relaxed the policy. Before, foreign pilgrims seeking Umrah were limited to 18 years of age.

Saudi Arabia’s local media reported that foreign children aged 12 or older who had received one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, approved by Saudi Arabia, in their respective countries could now enter Saudi Arabia and apply for permits for Umrah, Ziyarah, and prayer at the Grand Mosque and Al-Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque. Pilgrims, however, must first register their vaccination status on the Muqeem platform before entering the Kingdom.

Reports suggest that foreign pilgrims may perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines and preventative and precautionary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus. As of now, the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah allow children under 12 years of age to enter only the outer court of the Grand Mosque.

All pilgrims over the age of 12 are permitted to perform Umrah and pray in the Two Holy Mosques, provided they receive two doses of vaccination against COVID-19. In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah removed the maximum age limit for international Umrah pilgrims earlier this month. Up until recently, the maximum age limit for overseas pilgrims seeking to perform Umrah was 50 years old. Saudi Arabia’s e-visa website reports that these new rules will give pilgrims more opportunities to visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Read more: Sinister plot: Pakistan-based groups propagate conspiracy theories on Gen Rawat’s death

Likewise, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has eased some travel restrictions against the backdrop of a drop in new COVID-19 cases. Relaxed measures include the reinstatement of full capacity and the ending of distancing in the two holy mosques of Makkah and Madinah. The use of face masks is still an entry requirement. Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims must quarantine for three days after receiving an approved vaccine from the World Health Organization (WHO). After quarantine, they must submit a negative PCR test within 48 hours.