Bhutan confers nation’s highest civilian award upon PM Modi

Thimphu: Bhutan conferred its highest civilian award, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on PM Narendra Modi, on Friday. Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the head of the state of Bhutan, pronounced PM Narendra Modi’s name for the coveted civilian decoration and emphasised India’s “unconditional friendship” and support for Bhutan over the years, particularly during the time of Covid-19 pandemic, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo”, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering tweeted.