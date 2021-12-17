Breakthrough at last! A sure shot symptom of Omicron identified

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 has been rapidly spreading around the world. According to the World Health Organization, the variety has been confirmed in 77 countries and is spreading faster than any other strain. So far, the findings reveal that this novel strain causes less severe Covid-19 symptoms than early viral strains. Those infected with Omicron, however, share one symptom: a scratchy throat.

At a recent press conference, Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of South Africa based Discovery Health, stated that doctors have noticed a different set of symptoms among those who have tested positive. According to CEO Dr. Ryan Noach, the most common early symptom was a scratchy throat, which was followed by a dry cough, nasal congestion, and myalgia manifesting as lower back pain. The majority of these symptoms are moderate, but this does not mean that Omicron variant is less virulent, said Dr. Noach