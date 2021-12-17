BWF World Championship: Kidambi Srikanth enter semi-final, PV Sindhu crashes out

Huelva: In Badminton, India’s Kidambi Srikanth entered the men’s singles quarterfinal of the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain. Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mark Caljouw of Netherlands by ’21-8, 21-7′ in the quarterfinal on Friday.

With this victory, Srikanth is assured of a medal at the tournament. This is his first-ever podium finish at the event. This is also India’s third medal at the showpiece event in men’s singles.

However, two-time Olympic medalist and defending world champion PV Sindhu lost to the top seed and world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in women’s singles quarterfinal. Tai Tzu defeated Sindhu by ’21-17, 21-13′ in just 41 minutes. Tai Tzu Ying now had a 15-5 advantage against PV Sindhu.

India’s HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will also play their quarterfinal matches today. HS Prannoy will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore while Lakshya Sen will face Zhao Jun Peng of China.