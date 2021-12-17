European country amends entry rules for foreigners

Athens: Greek government amended the entry rules for foreign passengers. Health authorities in in this country has said that foreign passengers can either show a rapid antigen test or a PCR test to enter Greece. The new entry rule will come into force from December 19.

Earlier on Wednesday, the authorities updated that only RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours will be accepted. Previously, proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 or negative testing were necessary to travel to Greece.