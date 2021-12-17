Fire outbreak: Atleast 27 feared dead in Osaka

Tokyo: Atleast 27 people are feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in Osaka in western Japan on Friday. According to Akira Kishimoto, Osaka city fire department official, the fire broke on the fourth floor of an eight-storey building in the shopping and entertainment area of Kitashinchi. The cause of the fire is unknown. Police in Osaka said that they are looking into whether the fire was started deliberately or by accident.

An internal medicine clinic, an English language school, and other companies are housed in the building. According to fire department sources, most of the victims were visitors to the clinic on the fourth level. Twenty-eight people were injured, with 27 of them found in a state of cardiac arrest, said Kishimoto.