India Meteorological Department predict moderate rainfall in Kerala for next five days

Dec 17, 2021, 11:07 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated moderate rainfall in Kerala for next five days.

The national weather forecasting agency in its latest weather bulletin said that a cyclonic circulation has formed near south of Sri Lanka and it extends up to 5.8 km above sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 17.

IMD informed that under its influence the southern states of the country may receive moderate rainfall at isolate places for next five days.

