India Meteorological Department predict moderate rainfall in Kerala for next five days

Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated moderate rainfall in Kerala for next five days.

The national weather forecasting agency in its latest weather bulletin said that a cyclonic circulation has formed near south of Sri Lanka and it extends up to 5.8 km above sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 17.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Keralite wins 1 million UAE dirhams

IMD informed that under its influence the southern states of the country may receive moderate rainfall at isolate places for next five days.