ISIS has 66 known Indian-origin fighters: US report on terrorism

New York: The latest US State Department report on terrorism stated that there were 66 known Indian-origin fighters affiliated with the global terrorist group Islamic State. The report also commended on India’s counter-terrorism forces, including the NIA, for actively identifying and disrupting transnational and regional terror forces.

In the 2020 Country Reports on Terrorism, released on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that India collaborated with the US on implementing UNSCR 2309 and is enforcing compliance with the dual-screen X-ray rule for cargo screening at airport locations.

According to the report, as of November, there were 66 known Indian-origin fighters linked with ISIS and no foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) were repatriated to India in 2020.