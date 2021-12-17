Mullappally Ramachandran slams Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his stance on K- Rail

Thiruvananthapuram: Former KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran slammed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his stance on the semi-high-speed rail project (Silverline), while former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala surprised everyone by supporting Tharoor on the matter. In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, 17 UDF MPs from Kerala urged him to halt all activities regarding the K-rail project immediately. However, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor declined to join the petition since he was not convinced by his colleagues’ requests.

Mullappally responded to this by saying that Tharoor is undermining the party stance against the proposed semi-high-speed project. ‘Tharoor is bound to take a stance in accordance with the party as the party discipline is applicable to him. Even as a small child understands the consequences of the semi-high-speed rail project, the stance of a person who approaches everything with a research aptitude, that he was yet to study the project, is equivalent to challenging the public’s common sense’, Mullappally said. If Tharoor doesn’t know how to operate in accordance with the party stance and discipline, party is responsible to teach him the Congress discipline, Mullappally Ramachandran added.