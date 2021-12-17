Omicron dominates as the major contaminant in Florida wastewater samples

US officials reported that despite the fact that there have been virtually no reports of clinical illness, wastewater tests suggest that the new omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus is now the dominant strain in the Florida county that is home to the country’s major theme park resorts.

According to authorities, the omicron variant has fast exceeded the delta variant at wastewater sample sites in Orange County.

According to an email from Orange County Utilities spokesman Sarah Lux, omicron comprised nearly 100 percent of the strains in wastewater facility tests taken this week.

When it comes to patients seeking COVID-19 therapy, officials say it’s a different situation.

‘The delta variety is largely infecting those who are hospitalised,’ Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stated during a press conference held at the Orlando International Airport on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that tourist numbers have decreased since the outbreak, tens of millions of people still visit Orlando every year to visit the area’s major amusement parks, such as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Omicron is more contagious than delta, according to scientists, but it’s uncertain if its rapid spread would overwhelm hospitals. They said it’s too early to draw any conclusions because the variation is still relatively new and hospitalizations often take weeks to follow infections.