Omicron remains a threat, due to its fast spread rate but WHO recommends more research on its fatality

The omicron version of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 retains a very high risk and has more spread and resistance to the vaccines and is spreading all over the world much faster according to the WHO and it further reiterates that the data on hand is insufficient to gauge its mortality level .

According to the agency’s weekly epidemiological bulletin, omicron has been found in 76 nations and looks to have a ‘growth advantage’ over the delta, the most prevalent type until now. It is spreading more quickly in South Africa, which has a low delta circulation, as well as in the United Kingdom, which has a large delta circulation.

‘Data on the clinical severity of omicron remain few,’ the WHO stated. ‘Due to the time lag between an increase in the incidence of cases and an increase in the incidence of severe cases and deaths, more information on case severity related with omicron is expected in the coming weeks.’

For the time being, preliminary research suggests that existing vaccines are less effective in protecting against infection and that there is a higher chance of reinfection. However, further research is needed to better understand the impact on immunizations, according to the CDC.

According to a report in The Washington Post, new modelling assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts an impending rise of COVID cases in the United States, driven by omicron.

Officials at the CDC were briefed on a worst-case scenario with an omicron wave, in addition to delta cases and influenza, wreaking havoc on healthcare systems, particularly in under-vaccinated areas of the United States.