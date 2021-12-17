Omicron: Two fresh cases reported in Kerala, total number reaches 7

After two new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were confirmed on Friday, the total number of cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Kerala has risen to seven.

The latest cases, according to Health Minister Veena George, were discovered in a 68-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife who arrived in Kochi from the United Arab Emirates on December 8.

The two had arrived in Dubai from Sharjah. Minister George explained that the UAE was asked to be isolated because it is not one of the high-risk countries. They performed RT-PCR tests on December 11 and 12 after showing COVID-19 symptoms. Their samples were later sent for genome sequencing, and the results were confirmed positive with the latest variant.