OnePlus announces BudsZ2 with active noise cancellation and longer battery life

OnePlus has officially launched its latest TWS earphones, the OnePlus Buds Z2. The Buds Z2 is a successor to the OnePlus Buds Z, which was released earlier this year as the company’s budget-friendly TWS headphones. The new product come with an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), larger drivers, and a longer battery life. The OnePlus Buds Z2 comes in two colours: Pearl White and Obsidian Black, and are priced at $99 (approximately Rs 7,600).

The new earphones will be available in stores in the United Kingdom and Europe from December 20. The Pearl White option is already available in the United States, while the Obsidian Black option will be available in early 2022. Although, OnePlus Buds Z2 are yet to be launched in India, earphones are said to arrive soon