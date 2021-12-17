Rape comment: Karnataka Cong MLA KR Ramesh conveys apology

Bengaluru: Karnataka MLA KR Ramesh Kumar apologized for the controversial remark regarding women and rape in the state assembly on Friday, a day after the comment was made.

‘If it hurts the sentiments of women I have no problem in apologizing. I apologize from bottom of my heart’, the Congress legislator said. After he apologized on the floor of the Assembly, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri attempted to resolve the issue and said- ‘the MLA has apologized and let’s not drag it further’.

‘There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are’, the senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said on Thursday, which stirred controversies across the state. The members including the Speaker was seen and heard laughing after the sexist and unsavoury comment, during the assembly session.

It is not the first time that KR Ramesh Kumar has made such a distasteful comment. Previously, during his tenure as Karnataka Assembly Speaker, he had compared himself to a rape survivor. Legislators including his party’s woman members protested in the session and condemned the statement made by him.