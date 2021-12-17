The Berlin metro sells edible hemp tickets to ‘calm’ travellers!!!

The Berlin metro system has devised a curious idea to ease commuters’ stress. Edible tickets infused with hemp oil have been introduced. Hemp is a type of cannabis cultivated for medical purposes. Public transport operator BVG said the deal would enable people to travel around Berlin hassle-free all day and then just swallow their Christmas stress along with their ticket.

Tickets for hemp cost 8.80 euros (USD 9.95). These tickets were printed on edible paper. The edible paper has been sprinkled with ‘no more than three drops’ of hemp oil, according to BVG. According to the company, they are ‘completely legal’ and valid for 24 hours. The company suggested customers wash their tickets down with one of Berlin’s famous doner kebabs. It stated that hemp oil is 100 percent vegetarian and also makes a delicious salad dressing. The newly elected German government, which was sworn in last week, agreed to legalize cannabis for recreational purposes.

BVG, however, has said that it is opposed to any use of drugs, whether they are legal or illegal. That is why all BVG buses and stations have a strict prohibition on drugs and alcohol. Hundreds of people braved early morning queues for a limited-edition pair of Adidas sneakers that also served as an annual metro ticket when BVG launched it last year. A pair of shoes bearing the design found on the seat covers of Berlin’s U-Bahn trains retailed for 180 euros and included an annual ticket typically worth 761 euros.